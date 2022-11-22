Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Powerful Thinking
Powerful Thinking

by Joyce Meyer

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Oct 26, 2021

Page Count

176 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781546002406

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Women's Interests

Description

Unleash your can-do attitude and find power in your mindset with renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.

Joyce Meyer has a knack for coining phrases (Joyce-isms) and one of her best loved is Where the mind goes, the man follows.Meyer provides keys for “powerful thinking,” giving the reader an ability to use the mind as a tool to achievement.

In Powerful Thinking, a book small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket, she outlines a flexible program to turn thoughts into habits, and habits into success. Sections include:
  • The Power of a Positive You
  • Keeping Your Attitude at the Right Altitude
  • The Power of Perspective
  • More Power To You
Nobody has more of a “can-do” attitude than Joyce Meyer. Now you can, too!

