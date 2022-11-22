Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Unleash your can-do attitude and find power in your mindset with renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.
Joyce Meyer has a knack for coining phrases (Joyce-isms) and one of her best loved is “Where the mind goes, the man follows.“Meyer provides keys for “powerful thinking,” giving the reader an ability to use the mind as a tool to achievement.
In Powerful Thinking, a book small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket, she outlines a flexible program to turn thoughts into habits, and habits into success. Sections include:
- The Power of a Positive You
- Keeping Your Attitude at the Right Altitude
- The Power of Perspective
- More Power To You
