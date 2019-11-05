Everyday Life Bible: Black LeatherLuxe®
Everyday Life Bible: Black LeatherLuxe®

The Power of God's Word for Everyday Living

by Joyce Meyer

Leather/fine binding / ISBN-13: 9781478922926

USD: $79.99  /  CAD: $84.99

ON SALE: November 15th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Bibles / The Amplified Bible / Study

PAGE COUNT: 2208

With practical commentaries, articles, and features, this new Amplified Version of #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer's popular study Bible will help you live out your faith.

In the decade since its original publication, The Everyday Life Bible has sold 1.1 million copies, taking its place as an invaluable resource on the Word of God. Simultaneously, Joyce Meyer's renown as one of the world's leading practical Bible teachers has grown, as she continues to study and teach daily. This new edition updates Joyce's notes and commentary to reflect the changes made in the revision of the Amplified Bible which refreshes the English and refines the amplification for relevance and clarity. The result is The Everyday Life Bible that is now easier to read and better than ever to study, understand, and apply to your everyday life.

