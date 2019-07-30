Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Jeremiah Study Bible, ESV, Psalms and Proverbs (Gray)

What It Says. What It Means. What It Means for You.

by

An elegantly bound compilation of the Old Testament books Psalms and Proverbs includes commentary drawn from THE JEREMIAH STUDY BIBLE.

Let the wisdom and truth of the Old Testament comfort you in this elegant compilation of Psalms and Proverbs that includes study notes, articles, and references from Bible teacher and pastor David Jeremiah.

Perfect for personal reflection or gift-giving, this gorgeously packaged book includes the poetic wisdom of Proverbs and Psalms. Readers will find keen insights, comfort and peace through the power of Scripture, along with insights from Dr. Jeremiah’s decades of Bible teaching.

This book can be read and used by all Christians who want to grow in their faith by going deeper into God’s Word.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Bibles / English Standard Version / Study

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $19 / $24 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781546015451

Worthy Books Logo
Leather/fine binding
