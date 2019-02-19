Dr. David Jeremiah is the senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, California. Messages preached in the pulpit at Shadow Mountain form the basis of Turning Point, his international radio and television ministries. The outreach of Turning Point Radio and Television programs is now worldwide. Dr. Jeremiah has authored more than 50 books. Among some of his most recent are: The Coming Economic Armageddon, I Never Thought I’d See the Day, God Loves You: He Always Has—He Always Will, What Are You Afraid of? Facing Down Your Fears With Faith, Agents of the Apocalypse, and Agents of Babylon. In 2013, Dr. Jeremiah published The Jeremiah Study Bible, a comprehensive yet easy-to-understand version that was over 40 years in the making. Dr. Jeremiah is much in demand as a speaker because of his commitment to the truth of the Bible and his special ability to help people understand how to apply biblical principles to everyday living. Dr. and Mrs. Jeremiah are parents of four children and grandparents of twelve.