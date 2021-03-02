The Everyday Life Bible Large Print
The Everyday Life Bible Large Print

The Power of God's Word for Everyday Living

by

ON SALE: November 9th 2021

Genre:

PAGE COUNT: 2176

With practical commentaries, articles, and features, this updated Amplified Version of #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer's popular study Bible will help you live out your faith.

In the decade since its original publication, The Everyday Life Bible has sold 1.1 million copies, taking its place as an invaluable resource on the Word of God. Simultaneously, Joyce Meyer's renown as one of the world's leading practical Bible teachers has grown, as she continues to study and teach daily. This new edition updates Joyce's notes and commentary to reflect the changes made in the revision of the Amplified Bible which refreshes the English and refines the amplification for relevance and clarity. The result is The Everyday Life Bible that is now easier to read and better than ever to study, understand, and apply to your everyday life.

