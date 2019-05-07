La Biblia de la vida diaria, NVI, en piel fabricada negra

La popular Biblia de estudio de la autora número uno del New York Times, Joyce Meyer, con comentarios, notas y artículos prácticos que le ayudan a vivir su fe, ahora está disponible en piel negra Luxe®.





En la década transcurrida desde su publicación original, LA BIBLIA DE LA VIDA DIARIA ha vendido sobre 1,1 millones de ejemplares, tanto en inglés como en español, posicionándose como un recurso invaluable de la Palabra de Dios. Al mismo tiempo, Joyce Meyer ha sido reconocida como una de las principales maestras prácticas de la Biblia en el mundo, ya que continúa estudiando y enseñando las Escrituras diariamente. Las notas y comentarios de Joyce están basados en la Nueva Versión Internacional, siendo más relevantes y claros. LA BIBLIA DE LA VIDA DIARIA es más fácil de leer, estudiar, comprender y aplicar a su vida diaria.





