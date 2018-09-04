La maestra de la Biblia de renombre internacional, Joyce Meyer, ofrece un estudio y comentarios detallados sobre la Epístola a los Efesios, enfatizando la importancia de vivir en Cristo y poner su relación con Dios en primer lugar.

La carta de Pablo a los efesios es una de las más preciadas de la Biblia que enseña algunas de las lecciones más importantes de la fe: quién es usted en Cristo, cómo debe vivir siendo su seguidor y cómo obtener la victoria en las batallas espirituales que enfrenta. En este recurso de estudio, Joyce Meyer va a fondo en esos versos queridos, identificando verdades clave e incorporando el espacio para la reflexión personal.

La nueva serie de Joyce proporciona comentarios bíblicos clave que lo ayudarán a desarrollar una relación más fuerte con Dios. Si toma el tiempo para estudiar su Palabra, verá cuánto lo ama y quién es usted a su imagen. ¡El cambio vendrá y su vida dará el buen fruto que Dios anhela!









Internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer provides a close study and commentary on Ephesians, emphasizing the importance of livingChrist and putting your relationship with God first.Paul’s letter to the Ephesians is a well-loved book of the Bible that teaches some of the most important lessons of faith: who you are in Christ, how you are to live as His follower, and how to gain victory in the spiritual battles you face. In this study tool, Joyce Meyer takes a deep dive into those beloved verses, identifying key truths and incorporating room for personal reflection.Joyce’s new series provides key Biblical commentary that will help you develop a stronger relationship with God. If you take the time to study His word, you’ll see how much He loves you and who you are in His image. Change will come, and your life will bear the good fruit that God intends!