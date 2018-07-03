Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Learn the importance of living in Christ and putting your relationship with Him first with this commentary on Ephesians from internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.

Paul’s letter to the Ephesians is a well-loved book of the Bible that teaches some of the most important lessons of faith: who you are in Christ, how you are to live as His follower, and how to gain victory in the spiritual battles you face. In this study tool, Joyce Meyer takes a close look at the meaning of those beloved verses, identifying key truths and incorporating room for personal reflection.

Joyce’s first-ever biblical commentary series provides eye-opening teachings that will help you develop a stronger relationship with God. As you take the time to study His Word, you’ll see how much He loves you and who you are in His image. Change will come, and your life will bear the good fruit that God intends!

Praise

Joyce's new biblical commentary will afford a reservoir of wisdom . . . . I am sure generations to come will greatly benefit by this resource.—Jack W. Hayford Chancellor Emeritus, The King's University, Southlake, Texas
Joyce's new series demonstrates that she writes as interestingly and beautifully as when she speaks. Her ability to apply truth to where people are in their daily lives is often sealed with a touch of brilliance. Caution: be prepared for your life to change after you read these commentaries.—Dr. R. T. Kendall, senior minister of Westminster Chapel for twenty-five years, international speaker, and bestselling autho
Ephesians

Biblical Commentary

by

Read by

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Biblical Commentary / New Testament

On Sale: March 5th 2019

Price: $22.98

ISBN-13: 9781549175220

Edition: Unabridged