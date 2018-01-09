Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Power of Presence
Be a Voice in Your Child's Ear Even When You're Not with Them
For single parents, working parents, and caregivers who worry about the time they spend away from their children, the mother of The Other Wes Moore shares strategies to raise happy, well adjusted kids.
As the mother of Wes Moore, whose memoir about overcoming the obstacles that face a fatherless young black man was a huge bestseller, Joy is constantly asked: How did you do it? How can you be a good parent, have a career and stay healthy when you don’t have a partner to pick up the slack? How do you connect with a child when you can’t always be there? Joy’s answer is “presence.” Specifically, seven different ways of being a force in a child’s life, ensuring that they feel your influence. We can’t always be physically there for our children, but the power of presence can help us to be a voice in the back of their minds that guides them through difficult times.
In THE POWER OF PRESENCE, Moore explores seven pillars of presence–heart, faith, mind, courage, financial freedom, values, and connectedness–that all parents can use to positively influence their children. Using compelling stories from women who have been there and practical advice on everything from savings accounts to mindfulness, this book is a compassionate look at what it takes to raise great kids even in less than ideal circumstances.
"A thoughtful exploration of the ups and downs of single parenthood, with insights on how to help raise thoughtful, caring, contributing children."—Jackie Bezos, President, Bezos Family Foundation
"This book speaks to the heart of every parent out there who wants to do their very best in raising their children. The Power of Presence provides an insightful, thought provoking and heart felt road map for helping families make that happen."—Charlotte Lewellen Williams, University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service Center on Community Philanthropy
"I've known Joy Moore for more than three decades and have always marveled at her strength, determination and devotion to her children. Anyone who doesn't know about Joy's inspirational journey and how she has turned that hard-earned wisdom into valuable insights for parents is in for a real treat. I guarantee that parents will take away powerful lessons to pass on to their children that will help guide them throughout their lives."—Geoffrey Canada, educator, author, former President of the Harlem Childrens Zone
"Joy Moore has given us a timely and valuable guide to preparing healthy children and young adults. I have worked many years with parents, faculty and others to develop character and cognitive excellence in students, and this book gets to the heart of the matter. At a time when students are claiming their voice in the public square, I celebrate the timely arrival of this gem. Everyone who cares about the future of our neighborhoods and our nation should read this book."—Robert M. Franklin, President Emeritus, Morehouse College
"There are so many moments in Joy's book that are comforting and inspiring to single moms and parents of all kinds. What these moms manage to do for their kids--from finding resources where there don't seem to be any to finding the right mentors for their kids and relying on their faith and courage in the toughest situations--teach us all so much."—Mallika Chopra, author of Living With Intent: My Somewhat Messy Journey to Purpose, Peace, and Joy