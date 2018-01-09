Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joy Thomas Moore
Joy Thomas Moore is a Peabody Award winner and President and CEO of JWS Media Consulting. Prior to starting her company, Moore worked for 15 years with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a private philanthropy dedicated to helping build better futures for disadvantaged children and families in the United States. There she developed and supported media products to support and enhance the Foundation’s mission. The Casey Foundation is one of the numerous organizations she works for as a consultant through JWS Media Consulting.Read More
By the Author
The Power of Presence
For single parents, working parents, and caregivers who worry about the time they spend away from their children, the mother of The Other Wes Moore…