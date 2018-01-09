Joy Thomas Moore

Joy Thomas Moore is a Peabody Award winner and President and CEO of JWS Media Consulting. Prior to starting her company, Moore worked for 15 years with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a private philanthropy dedicated to helping build better futures for disadvantaged children and families in the United States. There she developed and supported media products to support and enhance the Foundation’s mission. The Casey Foundation is one of the numerous organizations she works for as a consultant through JWS Media Consulting.