Become the couple God wants you to be, as popular marriage and family columnist Joshua Rogers offers spouses hope with real-life stories from his own marriage as well as from others who have conquered relationship challenges.









When Joshua Rogers thought back on the marriage books he had read of sermons about marriage he had heard, it occurred to him that he could only remember one thing about them: the stories. That’s why this book is anchored by stories that other couples will relate to and can easily learn from. The stories are cringe-worthy, humorous, inspiring, heart-breaking, and full of wisdom–but the author isn’t telling the reader what to do with that wisdom. He’s letting the reader learn along with him as he’s gradually becoming more aware of his shortcomings and more grateful for his wife.





Confessions of a Happily Married Man is full of hope, humor, and grace, showing couples that they are not alone in the frequent fight to keep their marriages together. After reading, wives will sigh and husbands will smile at the author and his wife and conclude, “Someone else has been through the same challenges we have. If they can make it, we can too!”

is a husband’s painfully honest account of his first ten years of marriage. It offers a window into the perspective of a man who went from “hello” to “I do” in nine months and then figured out how hard marriage could be.span