Become the couple God wants you to be, as popular marriage and family writer Joshua Rogers offers spouses hope with real-life stories from his own marriage and helps them discover how God is at work in the ordinary and extraordinary of their relationship.

Confessions of a Happily Married Man is a husband’s painfully honest account of his first ten years of marriage. It offers a window into the perspective of a man who went from “hello” to “I do” in nine months and then figured out how hard marriage could be.





When Joshua Rogers thought back on the marriage books he had read or sermons about marriage he had heard, it occurred to him that he could only remember one thing about them: the stories. That’s why this book is anchored by stories that other couples will relate to and can easily learn from. The stories are cringe-worthy, humorous, inspiring, heart-breaking, and full of wisdom–but the author isn’t telling the reader what to do with that wisdom. He’s letting the reader learn along with him as he’s gradually becoming more self-aware, increasingly grateful for his wife, and surprised to discover what God is doing in the middle of it all.