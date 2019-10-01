Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joshua L. Rogers
Joshua L. Rogers is a husband, a father of three, an attorney, and a writer. He has been published at FoxNews.com, the Washington Post, Christianity Today (CT.com), and Boundless.org (a ministry of Focus on the Family). He has also garnered two Evangelical Press Association awards. Over the past fourteen years, he has served as both a civil and criminal prosecutor. You can read more of his writing at JoshuaRogers.com and follow him @MrJoshuaRogers on both Facebook and Twitter.Read More
By the Author
Confessions of a Happily Married Man
Become the couple God wants you to be, as popular marriage and family writer Joshua Rogers offers spouses hope with real-life stories from his own…