Joshua L. Rogers

Joshua L. Rogers is a husband, a father of three, an attorney, and a writer. He has been published at FoxNews.com, the Washington Post, Christianity Today (CT.com), and Boundless.org (a ministry of Focus on the Family). He has also garnered two Evangelical Press Association awards. Over the past fourteen years, he has served as both a civil and criminal prosecutor. You can read more of his writing at JoshuaRogers.com and follow him @MrJoshuaRogers on both Facebook and Twitter.