She Raised Her Voice!
She Raised Her Voice!

50 Black Women Who Sang Their Way Into Music History

by

Illustrated by

ON SALE: December 28th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Cultural Heritage

PAGE COUNT: 168

A fully illustrated middle-grade anthology celebrating Black women singers throughout history in a first-of-its-kind collection.

From jazz and blues, hip hop and R&B, pop, punk, and opera, Black women have made major contributions to the history and formation of musical genres for more than a century. In this fully illustrated middle grade anthology, 50 strong, empowering, and inspiring Black women singers' bios will teach kids to follow their dreams, to think outside the box, and to push the boundaries of what's expected. Written by music writer and journalist Jordannah Elizabeth and illustrated by Briana Dengoue, She Raised Her Voice! will inspire readers to find their voice and their own way of expressing themselves.

