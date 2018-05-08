Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Setpoint Diet

The Setpoint Diet

The 21-Day Program to Permanently Change What Your Body "Wants" to Weigh

by

Join the 27,000 people who have achieved dramatic and long-term weight loss with The Setpoint Diet, from the New York Times bestselling author of The Calorie Myth.

Your body fights to keep you within a range of about 15 pounds–also known as your “setpoint weight.” New research reveals that you can lower your setpoint and end that battle for good by focusing on the quality of calories you eat, not the quantity. With The Setpoint Diet, you will reprogram your body with a 21-day plan to rev up your metabolism, eliminate inflammation, heal your hormones, repair your gut, and get your body working like that of a naturally thin person–permanently.

The Setpoint Diet is a lower-carb menu that focuses on specific anti-inflammatory whole foods, including tons of produce, nutritious proteins, and therapeutic fats. Its creator, Jonathan Bailor, founded SANESolution, a weight loss company that has reached millions of people. Proven to help you lose weight naturally and maintain it, The Setpoint Diet is your new blueprint for healthy living.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diet & Nutrition / Diets

On Sale: December 24th 2018

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9780316483841

Hachette Books Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy
Jonathan Bailor

Meet The Author: Jonathan Bailor

Jonathan Bailor pioneered the field of Wellness Engineering and is the founder and CEO of the world’s fastest growing permanent weight loss and diabesity treatment company SANESolution. He authored the New York Times bestseller The Calorie Myth, has registered over 26 patents, has spoken at Fortune 100 companies and TED conferences for over a decade, and has served as a Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, where he helped create Nike+ Kinect Training and Xbox Fitness. His work has been endorsed and implemented by top doctors from Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA. A summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of DePauw University, Bailor lives outside Seattle with his wife, Angela, and daughter Aavia Gabrielle. Learn more at SANESolution.com.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews