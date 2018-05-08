Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Setpoint Diet
The 21-Day Program to Permanently Change What Your Body "Wants" to Weigh
Join the 27,000 people who have achieved dramatic and long-term weight loss with The Setpoint Diet, from the New York Times bestselling author of The Calorie Myth.
Your body fights to keep you within a range of about 15 pounds–also known as your “setpoint weight.” New research reveals that you can lower your setpoint and end that battle for good by focusing on the quality of calories you eat, not the quantity. With The Setpoint Diet, you will reprogram your body with a 21-day plan to rev up your metabolism, eliminate inflammation, heal your hormones, repair your gut, and get your body working like that of a naturally thin person–permanently.
The Setpoint Diet is a lower-carb menu that focuses on specific anti-inflammatory whole foods, including tons of produce, nutritious proteins, and therapeutic fats. Its creator, Jonathan Bailor, founded SANESolution, a weight loss company that has reached millions of people. Proven to help you lose weight naturally and maintain it, The Setpoint Diet is your new blueprint for healthy living.
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"Exposes the fundamental myths about obesity and weight loss that are keeping Americans sick. By explaining the link between our hormones and our metabolism, Jonathan Bailor offers readers a powerful set of tools for creating lifelong health."
—Mark Hyman, MD, eleven-time New York Times bestselling author of Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?
"I am often asked when there will be a proven prescription for weight loss. This is that prescription."—Dr. Theodoros Kelesidis, MD, Harvard and UCLA Medical Schools
"Brilliant! An easily understood and applied framework that will change the way you live, look, and feel. Bailor will end your confusion once and for all."—Dr. William Davis, MD, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Wheat Belly
"Jonathan Bailor cuts through the noise around diet and weight loss and tells it to us straight: The food we eat impacts our biology in the most fundamental yet fixable ways. Our hormones regulate weight loss, and what we eat impacts how they function. Calories? Not the issue."—Dr. Sara Gottfried, MD, New York Times bestselling author of The Hormone Cure
"A most fascinating and scientifically accurate look at the science of weight loss. The bottom line is this: Conventional 'calories in, calories out' approaches to weight loss are grossly inaccurate and tend to blame the victim. But there is another way. And it works. And it's right here in this book, which I highly recommend."—Christiane Northrup, MD, New York Times best-selling author of Goddesses Never Age, The Wisdom of Menopause, and Women's Bodies, Women's Wisdom