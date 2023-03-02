Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Hummingbird Handbook
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Hummingbird Handbook

Everything You Need to Know about These Fascinating Birds

by John Shewey

Sale Price $3.99 Regular Price $11.99 Discount (67% OFF)

Sale Price $3.99 CAD Regular Price $15.99 CAD Discount (75% OFF)

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Sale Price $3.99 Regular Price $11.99 Discount (67% OFF)

Sale Price $3.99 CAD Regular Price $15.99 CAD Discount (75% OFF)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 27, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 27, 2021

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260938

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Birds

Description

“Captures the spirit and allure of these captivating birds in every fascinating fact, historical tidbit, amusing anecdote, species profile and plant pick.” —Birds & Blooms

Hummingbirds inspire an unmistakable sense of devotion and awe among bird lovers. Gardeners, too, love the company of hummingbirds, not only for their beauty, but also for their role as pollinators. Brimming with astonishing facts, practical advice, and important ecological information, The Hummingbird Handbook is a must-have guide to attracting, understanding, and protecting hummingbirds. From advice on feeders to planting and landscaping techniques that will have your garden whirring with tiny wings, lifelong birder John Shewey provides all you need to know to entice these delightful creatures. An identification guide makes them easy to spot in the wild, with stunning photographs, details on plumage variations, and range maps showing habitats and migration patterns. Need more joy in your life? Let this guide and nature’s aerial jewels help you create a lively haven.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“This overview offers hummer trivia, mythology, and new discoveries… Vivid, full-color photos appear on almost every page, and other visuals include maps and multi-photo comparison charts... Shewey, a birder and professional outdoor photographer, admits to being fascinated by hummingbirds. After seeing this book, readers will be too.” —Booklist

“John Shewey captures the spirit and allure of these captivating birds in every fascinating fact, historical tidbit, amusing anecdote, species profile and plant pick.” —Birds Blooms

“The latest addition to the Trochilidae canon… yes, more please.” —Birdwatching
Read More Read Less