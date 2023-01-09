Lifelong birding enthusiast John Shewey is a veteran writer, editor, and professional outdoor photographer, with credits in Birdwatching, Portland Monthly, Northwest Travel & Life, and dozens of other magazines, and co-author of Birds of the Pacific Northwest, a Timber Press Field Guide. John has photographed birds from the mountains of Alaska to the jungles of Central America to the islands of the Caribbean, and his website chronicles many of these travels in rich photographic detail. Visit him at birdingoregon.com.

Tim Blount has birded extensively in the United States and Europe. He is a director with the Oregon Birding Association and a board member of the Friends of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Blount helps organize and conduct bird surveys on Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and surrounding areas and has guided numerous groups and individuals in Oregon, sharing his love of birds with beginners and experts alike.

