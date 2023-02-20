Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Screech Owl Companion
Everything You Need to Know about These Beneficial Raptors
Description
Hearing an owl hoot and seeing one in the wild is a bird-lover's dream. In fact, of the top ten birds people hope to see, three are owls. What many people don't know, however, is that the screech owl is North America's most common and widespread owl—and further, that by taking a few simple steps including building and siting a basic nest box, you can actually attract owls to live permanently your yard. Screech owls are the only species that are perfectly content to make their homes near humans and in backyards.
In The Screech Owl Companion, Jim Wright and Scott Weston introduce screech owls, show how to distinguish them from other species, share fun lore and legend, and provide step-by-step instructions for making your yard screech ready. You’ll learn how to build a nest box and install a simple nest cam that you can monitor from your cell phone to watch when owls move in, lay eggs, and hatch.
