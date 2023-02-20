Jim Wright

Jim Wright is a prize-winning writer and the author of “The Bird Watcher,” a long-running column featured in New Jersey’s The Record and USA Today. He has hosted screech owls in a backyard nest box, written about them since 2004, and observed them through a nestcam for a dozen breeding seasons. He is currently leading a grassroots campaign to ban the rat poisons that kill owls and other wildlife. He lives in Allendale, NJ.



Scott Weston has been involved with birding and owling for over 35 years, going on predawn Audubon Christmas bird counts since he was 11. An accomplished photographer, Scott has contributed to local and national publications, including Cornell’s All About Backyard Birds. He has a B.S. degree in fisheries and aquaculture from the University of Rhode Island. He has been working and publishing in this field for over 20 years with Salem State University. He lives in northern Massachusetts.

