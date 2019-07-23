Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
How Successful People Lead (Brown and gray LeatherLuxe®)
Taking Your Influence to the Next Level
In this elegant new LeatherLuxe® gift edition of his influential book, #1 New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell explains how true leadership works.Read More
Success is not generated by your title. In fact, being named to a position is the lowest of the five levels every effective leader achieves. By combining the advice contained in these pages with skill and dedication, you can reach the pinnacle of leadership-where your influence extends beyond your immediate reach for the benefit of others.
Success is not generated by your title. In fact, being named to a position is the lowest of the five levels every effective leader achieves. By combining the advice contained in these pages with skill and dedication, you can reach the pinnacle of leadership-where your influence extends beyond your immediate reach for the benefit of others.
Edition: Special Edition
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use