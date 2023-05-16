Feeding the Fire

Lesson no 1 Meat Matters

No matter how good your equipment, technique, or fuel, you will never achieve barbecue nirvana or a perfectly grilled steak if you don’t start with high-quality ingredients. When I began to get serious about barbecue in the 1990s, there wasn’t much talk yet about heritage breeds and locally raised animals. But I lived near a great butcher in lower Manhattan, and when I started buying my meat there, I immediately noticed the difference in flavor and texture compared to the meat I had access to growing up in New Jersey.

My real eureka moment happened about a year before we opened Fette Sau, when my chef friend Sara Jenkins invited a few restaurant industry folks over for an informal pork taste-off. She had ordered five pork shoulders: four were different heritage breeds from local farms, and the fifth was a commodity pork shoulder she’d picked up in the supermarket. Even before we started cooking, you could see a sharp contrast between the commodity pork and the others: the heritage pork was fatty and had a deep redness to it, like a piece of great veal; the supermarket pork was lean and gray and smelled like a grocery store. After roasting the shoulders, we could taste subtle differences among the heritage breeds—each had its own unique complexity—but the commodity pork was practically flavorless.

What’s more, it’s easy to make a case against eating meat from factory-farmed animals. You’re eating animals bred to grow as quickly as possible (and often to be leaner and less flavorful); these are animals that have been raised on chemically treated feed in dirty, inhumane conditions. With that commercial meat, you’re ingesting potentially harmful drugs and chemicals. And you’re eating animals raised with methods that hurt the environment in countless ways. So buying high-quality sustainably raised meat is not just about choosing meat that’s far more delicious; it’s about not putting crap into your body and not contributing to an industry that is hurting us and the planet.

My simple style of barbecue won’t give you the best results if you don’t use the best meat you can get your hands on. As I’ve seen a focus on heritage meats and ingredient-forward cooking take hold of the fine-dining scene, I have been amazed that it hasn’t trickled down to the barbecue industry. No matter how perfectly you smoke or grill a piece of protein—or how you dress it up with rubs, sauces, and accompaniments—if you start with a mediocre product, you’ll end up with one. On the other hand, a flavorful cut needs very little to become the best piece of meat you’ve ever tasted.

In order to get the best meat available, you have to ask some questions: Where did the meat come from? How were the animals raised? What were they fed? When and how was the meat processed, packed, stored, and shipped? To help you answer these, consider the following criteria—listed in descending order of importance—when buying meat.

1 Naturally Raised

First and foremost, the meat you cook and eat should be from animals raised without the use of antibiotics, hormones, steroids, or other growth-promoting medicines or chemicals. They should also have been fed an additive-free, 100-percent vegetarian diet. Unfortunately, the USDA’s formal definition of "natural" requires only that the meat has been minimally processed, with no preservatives or artificial ingredients added. And that is true of pretty much all fresh meat, rendering the "natural" label meaningless. It leaves room for animals that have been treated with hormones and antibiotics at some point in their lives. So the label alone probably won’t tell you if you’re buying my definition of "naturally raised" meat; you need to ask your butcher or farmer or do a little research to determine its provenance.

2 Heritage Breed

Whenever possible, buy meat from heritage breeds. As the industrialization of livestock increased during the twentieth century, we lost hundreds of breeds traditionally raised for meat. They were replaced by commercial breeds favored for growing quickly under large-scale factory farm conditions. This "cheap meat" has dominated our dinner tables and restaurants since the middle of the last century, and only recently have we begun to embrace the difference and value of heritage-breed animals. These animals thrive in open pastures and are more resistant to disease and parasites, making antibiotics less necessary. Plus, a farmer who chooses to raise heritage breeds takes more care with his animals. And the meat from heritage animals always tastes better than that of their commercial counterparts, as they’ve been bred for flavor, not productivity. Of course, raising these breeds requires more time, effort, and money than an industrial operation, and the costs are carried over to the customer. But the extra expense is worth it.

3 Small Farm–Raised

There will be large farming operations whose animals meet the previous two criteria, but if you have the option, buy from smaller, family-run farms. First, it’s good to support their business: small farms are an ecological asset that promotes biodiversity and sustainable agricultural practices, and they are also a great example and teaching tool for our food industry at large. Without them, we’d all be eating gray pork and bland chicken. I’ve also found that small-scale farmers treat their animals with an extra degree of care: if nothing else, each animal in a small operation is that much more essential to the bottom line. Generally speaking, the closer you can get to the source of the meat, the easier it is to know that you’re buying a great product.

4 Locally Raised

Barbecue is inherently a local cuisine; there’s an obvious reason beef dominates Texas and Kansas City barbecue, pork rules the Carolinas, and lamb is popular in Kentucky. In the New York/New Jersey area, though, we don’t have a strong connection to any specific livestock, so when I can’t find a local source for my meat, I order it from all over the place: Colorado (lamb), Iowa (pork), and Texas (beef). You should always favor quality over proximity, but when you can find great meat raised close to home, on local farms, buy it. If you can’t find high-quality options anywhere close to where you live, there are many online retailers that specialize in heritage and responsibly raised animals (see Resources for some of my favorites).

5 Organic

In order for its meat to be labeled "organic" by the USDA, a farm must comply with a strict set of requirements: its animals must be born and raised on certified organic pasture with unrestricted outdoor access, must never receive hormones or antibiotics, and must subsist on a certified organic diet. But getting certified as an organic farm is a time-consuming and expensive process that many smaller operations can’t afford—although they can’t label their food as such, many of these farms do follow organic practices. So if the meat you buy satisfies all of the other criteria and is really organic, consider it a bonus.

How to Identify Good Meat

It would be wonderful if we could always know the history of every piece of meat we purchase, but reality often leaves us staring into a butcher case or meat aisle full of anonymous protein without a clue about what to choose. To help you make the right choice in those situations, follow this animal-by-animal guide.

Beef

Much of beef’s overall quality is determined by breed, how the cow was raised, what it was fed, and when and how it was processed (a more genteel way of saying slaughtered, butchered, and packed, all part of the criteria discussed previously). But fat content is another indication of quality, and it’s the easiest to spot with your own two eyes when nothing else of the beef’s provenance is known. More marbling—that is, thin striations of intramuscular fat—equals more flavor and tenderness. The USDA helps determine how much marbling is present in a cut of beef by assigning it one of eight grading levels.

The USDA grades you need to know about for the purpose of barbecue and grilling are the three top grades: prime, choice, and select. Select meat contains a slight amount of marbling, and it’s what you’ll probably encounter at the supermarket. But its low fat content means that select beef is best suited to braising and other wet-cooking methods. Choice beef, which you’ll encounter most often at restaurants and butcher shops, has more marbling (about twice as much as select) and is a good option for most grilling and barbecue applications. Prime beef is the best of the beast; it has the most intramuscular fat and, thus, will be the most tender and flavorful. But prime beef accounts for only about 2 percent of the beef that is graded, and much of it ends up in high-end restaurants.

Keep in mind that not all beef in the United States is graded; while all beef must pass USDA inspection, grading is strictly optional. Much of the meat I buy is ungraded, but I know exactly where it came from and how it was raised—my farmers don’t need the USDA to tell me that they produce a superior product. You should also know that any adjectives not preceded by "USDA" that are used to describe beef—"premium," "butcher’s choice," "prime selection," and so on—are meaningless marketing terms and should be ignored.

You’ve probably come across the term "Certified Angus Beef" on menus and in the butcher case. This trademarked brand name means that the beef has met a specific set of criteria and is either prime or (much more likely) choice. It does not mean, however, that the meat came from a pure-breed Angus steer. The Angus breed—which came to the United States by way of Scotland in the nineteenth century—is prized among producers for its marbling and speed of maturation and, as such, is often used for crossbreeding. The defining characteristic USDA inspectors look for is a hide that’s at least 51 percent black, which indicates that there are some Angus genes in the animal, but they do not conduct genetic testing to verify the exact makeup.

You still have more choices to make when buying beef. While marbling accounts for much of a cut’s flavor and tenderness, how (and if) the meat was aged also has an effect. Once it’s processed and the muscles have relaxed from rigor mortis, beef can be packaged and sold as "fresh" or further matured through either wet- or dry-aging. "Wet-aged" beef has been vacuum-packed and allowed to mature in a refrigerated environment; it is considered wet-aged because it is in contact with its own blood in its airtight packaging. Most supermarket meat has been wet-aged to some degree. The process will tenderize the meat slightly, but it doesn’t have a profound effect on the flavor. Grocery stores prefer this method, however, because there’s less moisture loss—and, therefore, little lost weight (and money).

"Dry-aged" beef has been allowed to hang out in contact with the air under tightly controlled conditions for several weeks or longer, which gives enzymes, microbes, and oxygen time to react with the meat and fat. This process changes the flavor of the meat; the longer it’s aged, the more concentrated its beefy flavor becomes. Beef that’s been dry-aged for an extended period of time will take on a gamey, fermented—some say cheesy or mushroom-like—flavor; how funky you like your meat is a matter of personal preference. During dry-aging, beef can lose up to one-third of its weight through moisture loss, but what it loses in water it gains in flavor (and, ultimately, price). Dry-aged beef is usually available only at butcher shops or the fanciest of supermarkets. If you find you don’t like the flavor of dry-aged beef, save your money and buy the freshest meat you can find.

Next comes diet—not yours, the cow’s. Most of the high-quality meat in America comes from animals pasture-raised on grass, then fattened on a grain-based diet in feedlots before processing. There’s no denying that the meat from "grain-finished" cattle is fattier than that from cows that eat only grass until slaughter. One-hundred-percent grass-fed beef is leaner and, thus, less tender when cooked—especially on the grill or with other high-heat methods. Grass-fed beef is plenty flavorful, though in a different way from grain-finished beef; some people say it’s gamey or fishy-tasting, others love the flavor. I prefer meat from a pasture-raised cow finished on grain.

Note that I haven’t said anything about color when it comes to choosing beef. Modern processing and packaging technology make it easy for producers to preserve the rosy-red color of fresh meat well beyond its sell-by date. A piece of beef that isn’t cherry red isn’t something to be afraid of, as long as you’re buying it from a source that can tell you enough about the meat to determine its quality.

If you can’t find out where your meat came from, how it was raised, or how the USDA has graded its quality, you have to rely on your eyes. Is the meat well streaked with little veins of fat, or is it mostly muscle? If the latter, skip it when grilling or barbecuing and seek out another piece. When all else fails, find a butcher and start asking questions.

Pork

It’s much easier to shop for high-quality pork than for good beef. Always choose heritage-breed pork. As far as I’m concerned, there’s heritage-breed and then there’s everything else. Not only is heritage-breed pork fattier and more flavorful than commercial pork, but it’s better for you and the environment as well.

Berkshire, Duroc, Tamworth, Red Wattle, Large Black, Ossabaw, and Mangalitsa are some of the best breeds available, and each of these breeds varies somewhat in texture, fattiness, and flavor. I don’t think the specific breed matters all that much: if you’re choosing naturally raised noncommercial pork, you’re probably going to end up with something great. Note: The USDA doesn’t use multiple grading tiers for pork. The only two grades are "Acceptable" and "Utility," and fresh meat in the latter category can’t be sold to consumers.

An animal’s diet always has an effect on its flavor, but this is especially true of pork. Farmers who care about their pigs will provide them with a diverse diet that combines organic grain-based feed with whatever the pigs can forage and root up in the fields and forests where they’re raised. Many heritage-breed producers also feed their pigs tree nuts—most often acorns—which gives the meat a rich, complex flavor. (What makes Spain’s pata negra pigs so desirable is their endless feast of acorns before harvest.) I’m especially fond of pork that has been raised on "spent" grain left from making beer; the sweetness of the malted grains finds its way into the meat. If you’re buying pork directly from a farmer, he will be able to tell you about its diet, as will any good butcher.

Color is also more important with pork than with other red meat. Commercial pork is pale pink at best, while heritage-breed meat ranges from dark pink to dark red. When selecting pork, keep in mind that you want it to look more like the color of beef than that of chicken. Lastly, look at the fat content. This will vary based on the breed and cut, but you want noticeable intramuscular marbling and a smooth, white fat cap.

Lamb

Good news: lamb is even easier to buy than pork or beef. Americans eat far less lamb than other meat, so there’s a much smaller commercial market and none of the health and environmental hazards that come along with large-scale production. Most of us will find at most two or three lamb options at the market or butcher shop: American, New Zealand, and (less often) Australian.

Like domestic beef, American lamb is usually grain-finished, which increases marbling and gives it a sweeter, mellower flavor than its southern-hemisphere counterparts. Most of America’s large lamb producers are based in Colorado or the Midwest, though you can find small farms that specialize in lamb in many parts of the country, allowing you to buy locally raised meat.

New Zealand lamb is typically smaller than American lamb (New Zealand regulations dictate that lamb destined for meat must be less than one year old; the United States doesn’t have any age restrictions). New Zealand lamb is also raised exclusively on grass, giving the meat less marbling and a more intense flavor than that of American lamb. Some people prefer the flavor of New Zealand lamb; others find it gamey.

Australian lamb falls somewhere between the other two. In terms of flavor and fattiness, it’s usually closer to New Zealand lamb, but the stock has been crossbred with American lamb to create larger, sometimes fattier animals.

Pricewise, American lamb is the most expensive. Demand for domestic lamb is higher and our sheep industry is dwarfed by New Zealand and Australia’s output, which keeps their prices lower. When I’m buying lamb to cook at home, I worry less about its country of origin and more about appearance, reaching for whatever has the size and fat content I want.

Chicken

Because chickens are one of the easiest animals to raise in a natural environment, without drugs, chemically enhanced feed, and so on, "good" chicken is more accessible than any other type of protein at the supermarket. But the bad news is that chicken is tagged with a lot of confusing labels. Knowing what these terms mean (or don’t mean) will help you choose the right bird.

Natural

As with other meats, "natural" can be a misleading term. It has nothing to do with how the chicken was raised or what it was fed; it only means that, upon slaughter, no artificial ingredients (flavoring, coloring, etc.) were added, so the word doesn’t have anything to do with quality. Most of what you’ll find at the supermarket counts as natural chicken.

Hormone-Free and Raised Without Antibiotics

Even industrially raised chickens cannot be given hormones, so "hormone-free" is just an empty marketing phrase. "Raised without antibiotics" has slightly more weight—it means that the bird (including in its egg form) was never treated with antibiotics. But there’s currently no inspection process to verify this claim, and it also doesn’t restrict the use of nonantibiotic medicines and chemicals. Even chickens that have been pumped full of antibiotics are technically "antibiotic-free" (though the term is not allowed on labels) at the time of slaughter, because of a required withdrawal period.

Cage-Free

No commercial chicken ever sees the inside of a cage: a bird that lives its entire life in a giant commercial coop is technically "cage-free," so you should ignore this label too.

Free-Range

"Free-range" is another ambiguous term. By law, free-range chickens must be given access to the outdoors, but access in this case may be nothing more than a small door to a fenced-in concrete yard that the chickens never venture into from their giant factory-farm coop. Again, it’s a term best ignored.

Pastured

"Pastured" chickens are free to forage for grass, seeds, insects—whatever they can peck at in an open field. Thanks to their diverse diet, pastured chickens are usually more flavorful, and expensive, than commercial chickens.

Organic

The USDA has created strict guidelines for birds labeled "organic." In this context, the term means that the bird’s feed has also been certified organic—that is, the grain it eats has been grown in a chemical- and GMO-free field.

Kosher and Halal

These chickens have been slaughtered by hand according to strict religious guidelines. Anyone concerned with how chickens are slaughtered might seek these out. Kosher chickens are also usually treated with salt, which has a similar effect to brining.

Air-Chilled

Most chickens are chilled in pools of cold chlorinated water after slaughter. Air-chilled chickens are hung individually in a cold environment. This reduces the risk of contamination, and it also affects the bird’s texture and flavor. Air-chilled chickens aren’t plumped with added water, which would dilute their flavor. I (and many other cooks) have found that air-chilling also results in crisper skin.

Heritage-breed

Heritage-breed chickens are still a specialty item, not commonly found even at butcher shops, so you should snatch these up if you see them at your farmers’ market or a specialty meat shop. If you can’t find a heritage bird, look for an organic one that was air-chilled. Generally speaking, steer clear of any chickens with huge breasts; this is an indicator of a commercial breed favored for output, not flavor, and bad farming practices are sure to be involved.

Lesson no 2 Wood Is an Ingredient

Barbecue isn’t barbecue without wood smoke; wood is as much flavor as it is fuel, especially when you’re cooking simple barbecue. When your only ingredients other than meat are dry rubs, or just salt and pepper, the type of wood you use can have a profound effect on the taste of the finished product.

I like to impart a good amount of smokiness to my barbecue; I want whoever’s eating it to smell and taste the smoke right away. Think of wood like a seasoning in the same way chefs use spices in their cooking. As with spices, you want to use enough to make its presence known, but not so much that it overwhelms the dish.

Whiskey blenders, winemakers, and beer brewers strive to maintain a consistent flavor profile from batch to batch and season to season, resulting in a unique and unmistakable product. Most regional American barbecue styles follow a similar approach, employing one type of wood, or a specific blend of woods, usually determined by whatever grows nearby. Texas brisket gets its intense flavor from mesquite and post oak; the pork barbecue of the Carolinas wouldn’t be the same without the flavor of hickory and pecan wood smoke; Santa Maria barbecue is tied to hearty red oak; and so on. At Fette Sau, we use a mix of local hardwoods (mostly red and white oak and maple) to smoke our meat. We try to maintain a consistent blend of wood from day to day; if we suddenly switched over to hickory, for example, our ’cue would taste noticeably different.

Choosing Wood

There are dozens of woods that can be used for barbecue and grilling. While it’s true that each type produces its own unique flavor of smoke, the differences between one variety and the next can be subtle, especially when you are using them to smoke large cuts of meat already flavored with a spice rub. It’s usually not worth the time and expense to seek out more exotic woods like sarsaparilla or pecan if they aren’t readily available where you live.

That said, not all wood is meant for cooking. Anything with a high sap content—including pine, cedar, and other coniferous trees—should be avoided, as the sap will impart an unpleasant flavor (plus, some say the smoke from coniferous trees can make you sick). Conventional wisdom says that elm, eucalyptus, and sycamore are also unfit for smoking. Likewise, any green wood—that is, freshly cut wood that hasn’t been properly seasoned (dried)—will contain too much moisture and sap, making it burn unevenly and sometimes imparting an unpleasant flavor. Always avoid scrap lumber, which might have been chemically treated or stained, as well as plywood.

The best wood for barbecuing and grilling has been either air-dried or seasoned in a kiln. The cheapest and most readily available wood will be whatever grows near you, but before you order from your local firewood supplier, ask them how their wood has been dried; many can sell you wood seasoned specifically for cooking. It’s safe to assume that any wood chips or chunks you purchase by the bag at a retailer have been properly seasoned.

At home, you can experiment with various types of wood until you find one—or a combination of two or more woods—that best matches what you want to barbecue. Some woods are too intense to be used on certain meats, others are too delicate. To get you started, pages 30–31 list some of my favorites, arranged by their flavor from mildest to most assertive.

Logs, Chunks, and Chips

Wood used for barbecuing and grilling ranges from whole logs down to chips to pellets, which are made from pressurized sawdust for use in specialty smokers and grills. Most electric and propane smokers only work with wood chips, while charcoal smokers and grills can use wood in any form. A good rule of thumb is to use wood chunks for longer smoking times (2 or more hours) and chips for shorter ones. When barbecuing a large piece of meat, I typically start with a few large chunks, then replenish the supply one or two pieces at a time to maintain a constant stream of smoke. Although whole logs are usually used only in large commercial smokers, you could keep a log fire burning next to your smoker and feed it with partially burned wood, which will provide both the heat of charcoal and the flavor of wood smoke.

Types of Wood and Their Flavors

mildest

Alder: Often used to smoke fish (especially salmon), alder has a delicate and slightly sweet flavor.

Almond: Best used for seafood and poultry, almond wood produces a light, nutty-flavored smoke.

Apple: The most popular of the "mild" woods, apple yields a sweet, fruity smoke flavor. It is most often used for pork and poultry, though it also works well as an all-around wood when you want a more subtle smokiness in your barbecue.

Cherry: Cherry yields a sweet, fruity flavor; it will also impart a rosy hue to fish and poultry.

moderate

Grape: If you live in or near wine country, you may be able to source dried grapevines for smoking, which will produce a tart, fruity flavor.

Maple: Maple has a lot of wood sugar, so it imparts sweeter flavors and aromas. It’s great with poultry or pork barbecue that isn’t aggressively seasoned.

Sarsaparilla: Sarsaparilla is a musky-flavored wood that adds a mild root-beer note to poultry and game.

Pecan: Pecan wood gives off a flavor similar to hickory but is less intense. If you can get it, pecan makes a great all-around cooking wood.

aggressive

Oak: