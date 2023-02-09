Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
A Knitter's Guide to Spinning: Building Exactly the Yarn You Want
Description
Create your dream yarn! Discover the pleasures of designing and building custom-made yarn by spinning it yourself, choosing everything from color to feel and gauge. Jillian Moreno leads you through every step of yarn construction, with detailed instructions and step-by-step photos showing you how to select the fiber you want (wool, cotton, silk, synthetic), establish a foundation, and spin a beautiful yarn with the structure, texture, and color pattern that you want. In addition to teaching you the techniques you need for success, Moreno also offers 12 delicious original patterns from prominent designers, each one showcasing hand-spun yarns.
What's Inside
Praise
“Jillian Moreno’s exuberant and exhaustive process has resulted in an enviable depth of knowledge about how to turn pretty dyed fibers into beautiful finished yarns and, ultimately, knitted projects. In Yarnitecture, she shares her secrets, guiding our hands and feet so we can achieve the results we dream of.”
— Amy Singer, founder and editor, Knitty.com
“Jillian Moreno is fun, colorful, and richly textured, with a strong backbone of spinning skills and a gift for explaining them. Yarnitecture captures the best qualities of a terrific spinner.”
— Anne Merrow, editor, Spin-Off magazine
“Every knitting spinner and every spinning knitter will want this book. Jillian provides all of the steps necessary to give them the courage to move forward with determination and use their handspun yarns with confidence.”
— Beth Smith, author of Spinner’s Guide to Fleece and How to Spin
“Jillian doesn’t tell you how yarn should be spun, she gives you information on how it can be spun. With clear and thoughtful text, tons of samples, skeins and swatches, she gives you the knowledge to design the best yarn for your projects.”
— Maggie Casey, author of Start Spinning and co-owner of Shuttles, Spindles and Skeins
“This book gives spinners the tools they need to become architects of their own yarns and make true design choices.”
— Esther Rodgers, JazzTurtle Creations
