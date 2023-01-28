Treat Yourself!

Free shipping on orders $35+
How to Make 93 Ridiculously Fun No-Bake Crispy Rice Treats
Description
93 cool and creative crowd-pleasing projects that begin with just butter, marshmallows, and crispy rice.
From individual apples to a graphic zebra large enough for a party, here are 93 ridiculously fun no-bake rice treats. Just mix, shape (with help of 75 printable templates), decorate, and done!
From donuts to dinosaurs—and a robot to a football stadium (to steal the show at your annual Super Bowl party)—these are easy, unique treats for birthdays, holidays, school events, and any other day that calls for dessert.
What's Inside
Praise
"…will not leave you staring listlessly at your “Joy of Cooking” amid the holiday baking flurry." – Cree LeFavour, New York Times Book Review
"Genius." – Refinery29
"Millennial favorite." – Huffington Post
"I was reminded...of just how much fun playing with one's food can be." – Book Riot
"A great pick for libraries with a wide range of cookbook resources, this would also make an eye-catching addition to a DIY display or collection." – School Library Journal
'"I promise this title will delight your children, your inner child, and your sweet tooth." – Geek Dad
