Jessica Siskin
Jessica Siskin is the food artist behind Misterkrip (Instagram: @mister_krisp), a business that specializes in customizable crispy rice treats. She left her job in the fashion industry to pursue Misterkrisp full-time after discovering her creative calling by accident. Jessica holds an MFA in creative nonfiction from the New School. She lives in New York City.
By the Author
Treat Yourself!
93 cool and creative crowd-pleasing projects that begin with just butter, marshmallows, and crispy rice. From individual apples to a graphic zebra large enough for…