Free shipping on orders $35+

Jessica Siskin

Jessica Siskin is the food artist behind Misterkrip (Instagram: @mister_krisp), a business that specializes in customizable crispy rice treats. She left her job in the fashion industry to pursue Misterkrisp full-time after discovering her creative calling by accident. Jessica holds an MFA in creative nonfiction from the New School.  She lives in New York City.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon