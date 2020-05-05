Understand your cosmic influences to get a precise blueprint of your unique emotional, physical, and spiritual health needs.

Practice specific rituals that support your astro-individuality, and gain more insight on what your particular natal chart indicates about goals like how to exercise for vitality, tackle obstacles in your life, and communicate better with others. This will provide you with an exact prescription for amplifying your energy, increasing focus, and skillfully caring for your emotional life.

Open yourself to the big-picture patterns that influence you — the cosmos and planets, the moon, the cycles of nature, and your own emotions — and leverage those patterns for conscious action, growth, success, and a thriving life.

Develop the resilience to deal with setbacks, challenges, and chronic illness.

Skeptics think of astrology as nothing more than an anecdotal forecast, but for Jennifer Racciopi and for her clients, it has become a guide to living in sync with the natural rhythm of the cosmos for better health and greater success. COSMIC HEALTH combines astrology with positive psychology and integrative health principles to help readers build a conscious approach to physical, emotional, and spiritual health.By decoding what the planets and their cycles mean, COSMIC HEALTH guides readers to a more intuitive understanding of who they are and what they personally require to achieve conscious emotional health and physical well-being. Inside, you’ll learn how to:COSMIC HEALTH will arm you with the knowledge — and magic — you need to unlock your hidden astrological influences and the tools to work with these forces to create robust well-being and powerful life changes.