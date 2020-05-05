Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jennifer Racioppi
Jennifer Racioppi is a transformational coach and professional astrologer. Her popular private practice often has a waitlist due to high demand. Several thousands of people also work with Jennifer through her online group programs and live public speaking classes. Her clients in these programs and one-on-one practice have included creatives, celebrities, c-level corporate leaders, seven-figure entrepreneurs, and everyone in between. Jennifer is the resident astrology expert for Well+Good and Kate Northrup’s membership site, Origin. She is also a regular contributor to Reebok and The Numinous. Prior to her career as a coach and astrologer, Jennifer received a degree in creative writing and climbed the corporate ladder as a top performer at PricewaterhouseCoopers. After leaving the corporate world, she formally studied integrative wellness, positive psychology, and astrology.Read More
IG: jennracioppi
