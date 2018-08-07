Unlock the health benefits of nature’s most powerful foods with supercharged vegetarian recipes





The Superfood Alchemy Cookbook shares a powerful approach to wellness. Chef and health coach Jennifer Iserloh shows how cooking like an alchemist provides a way to integrate healing practices into your everyday routine. Create dishes to:

Boost immunity

Reduce inflammation

Restore and maintain gut health

Encourage mental focus and mood balance

Support gentle detox

These recipes bring together nature’s strongest ingredients – superfoods, adaptogens, essential oils, and healing herbs and spices – in delicious combinations that increase their healing properties. (For example, most of us know that cooking tomatoes boosts the fruits’ heart-healing lycopene, but did you know that pairing turmeric with black pepper helps the body get the most from its anti-inflammatory compounds?) Each chapter also shares simple home remedies, natural body treatments, and powerful rituals for wellness in body and soul.