The Superfood Alchemy Cookbook
Transform Nature's Most Powerful Ingredients into Nourishing Meals and Healing Remedies
Unlock the health benefits of nature’s most powerful foods with supercharged vegetarian recipes
The Superfood Alchemy Cookbook shares a powerful approach to wellness. Chef and health coach Jennifer Iserloh shows how cooking like an alchemist provides a way to integrate healing practices into your everyday routine. Create dishes to:
- Boost immunity
- Reduce inflammation
- Restore and maintain gut health
- Encourage mental focus and mood balance
- Support gentle detox
These recipes bring together nature’s strongest ingredients – superfoods, adaptogens, essential oils, and healing herbs and spices – in delicious combinations that increase their healing properties. (For example, most of us know that cooking tomatoes boosts the fruits’ heart-healing lycopene, but did you know that pairing turmeric with black pepper helps the body get the most from its anti-inflammatory compounds?) Each chapter also shares simple home remedies, natural body treatments, and powerful rituals for wellness in body and soul.
