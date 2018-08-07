Jennifer Iserloh

Jennifer Iserloh is a chef, author, certified health coach, and healthy living expert. Her previous books include Fifty Shades of Kale, The Healing Slow Cooker, and Secrets of a Skinny Chef. She has also co-written and collaborated on numerous books, including Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Deliciously G-Free, Joy Bauer’s Food Cures, Jessica Seinfeld’s Deceptively Delicious, and Dr. Gerry Mullen’s The Good Gut Revolution. Iserloh is a frequent contributor to Yoga Journal and her recipes, articles, and blog posts have appeared on/in such outlets as The Today Show, SELF, Prevention, InStyle, The Huffington Post, Epicurious, and LiveStrong.