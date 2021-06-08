Swim, Duck, Swim!
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Swim, Duck, Swim!

by Jennifer Harney

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780759556645

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: February 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

PAGE COUNT: 26

Select a format:

Board book
ebook ebook Enhanced Edition Hardcover
In this silly celebration of resilience, one duckling finds a way to swim despite multiple hiccups—now available in board book format.

Three tiny ducks. One straight line.
New happy flock. All feeling fine.
 
Until, that is, the last duckling sinks when she should swim. Let's try that again . . . and again and again.
 
Now available in board book format, little ones will love following the antics of these adorable ducklings. Full of humor and high jinks, parent and child will sympathize with the tiny ducky's string of failures, and then cheer when she comes up with the best solution of all.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews