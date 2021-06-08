Swim, Duck, Swim!

New happy flock. All feeling fine.

Until, that is, the last duckling sinks when she should swim. Let's try that again . . . and again and again.



Now available in board book format, little ones will love following the antics of these adorable ducklings. Full of humor and high jinks, parent and child will sympathize with the tiny ducky's string of failures, and then cheer when she comes up with the best solution of all.