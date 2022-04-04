Jennifer Cohen, a superstar motivational coach, illuminates how to get the life you want by being bold, resilient, and creating specific goals and habits.



I know what it takes to get what you want in life. It’s a habit anyone can learn, a skill you can develop, a gift you don’t need to be born with. The more experience you get, the more confident you’ll be. Even when you fail, you’ll feel stronger with each try you make. At work, at home, wherever your life unfolds—be bold. Take action. Ask for the right things. Chase what you want instead of taking what you can get. What do you want most in life, and why don’t you have it?



Think about the things that give your lives depth, focus, and meaning: deeply satisfying relationships with plenty of give and take, physical health and emotional wellbeing, passion projects, self-esteem, and self-respect. Bold people have these things. Bold people recognize what’s holding them back—almost always a fear of failure. They train to overcome their fears, they embrace the 10% Target, and they create every day, lifelong habits to get what they want.



Bigger, Better, Bolder brings readers one step closer, one chapter at a time. With practical takeaways and action steps—bite-sized Bold Moves—and real-life case studies of boldness in action, Jennifer Cohen teaches you how to get what you want.