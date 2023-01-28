Free shipping on orders $35+

An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Keeping Backyard Chickens
An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Keeping Backyard Chickens

Watch Chicks Grow from Hatchlings to Hens

by Jenna Woginrich

On Sale

Dec 21, 2021

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635865196

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Animal Husbandry

Description

With delightful photographs, Jenna Woginrich chronicles the life journey of three chickens (Amelia, Honey, and Tilda) from fluffy, newly hatched bundles to grown hens laying eggs of their own. Following their progress from day to day and week to week, you'll learn everything you need to know to be successful in raising and keeping a happy, healthy flock. Topics covered include understanding chicken behavior; housing and feeding requirements; and hygiene and basic health care. Both entertaining and educational, this highly accessible book provides just the right amount of information to get started and enjoy the pleasures of keeping backyard chickens. 

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA. 

