Love Comes First
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
There’s nothing more important than our love for each other in this joyful celebration of family by former first daughters and bestselling authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.
As two sisters watch their friends’ families grow, they wish on a star for a sibling of their own…and a younger brother and a baby cousin arrive! The new family members aren’t exactly what the sisters expected, but with time and patience, the group soon becomes fabulously four—and lets their imaginations soar! Together they can be anything, and no matter what, they will always remember that love comes first.
Inspired by Jenna and Barbara’s own growing families, this companion title to the #1 New York Times bestseller Sisters First is a tender story about the way our hearts can always make room for more.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Sisters First:
2019 ABC Best Books for Young Readers
"[A] heartfelt picture book tribute to sisterhood—both literal and figurative."—Publishers Weekly