Love Comes First
Love Comes First

by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush

by Barbara Pierce Bush

by Ramona Kaulitzki

On Sale

Nov 7, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316567503

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Siblings

Description

There’s nothing more important than our love for each other in this joyful celebration of family by former first daughters and bestselling authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.
 
As two sisters watch their friends’ families grow, they wish on a star for a sibling of their own…and a younger brother and a baby cousin arrive! The new family members aren’t exactly what the sisters expected, but with time and patience, the group soon becomes fabulously four—and lets their imaginations soar! Together they can be anything, and no matter what, they will always remember that love comes first.
 
Inspired by Jenna and Barbara’s own growing families, this companion title to the #1 New York Times bestseller Sisters First is a tender story about the way our hearts can always make room for more.

Praise

Praise for Sisters First:

2019 ABC Best Books for Young Readers
"[A] heartfelt picture book tribute to sisterhood—both literal and figurative."—Publishers Weekly
