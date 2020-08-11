Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The I Love Lucy Cookbook
Classic Recipes Inspired by the Iconic TV Show
Learn to feast like Lucy, Ricky, Fred, and Ethel and entertain in retro style with this collection of craveable classic recipes inspired by one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Recipes include:
- Cuban dishes such as Ricky Ricardo’s Arroz con Pollo and Tropicana nightclub favorites
- Chocolate treats and other sweet delicacies inspired by Kramer’s Kandy Kitchen
- Mid-century Hollywood’s finest fare, from episodes set in the sunny film capital
- Classic dishes from season three’s “The Diner”
- “Pioneer Women” Fresh-Baked Bread (easy on the yeast!)
- Classic cocktails to toast life’s big events — plus a recipe for Vitameatavegamin, so you can spoon your way to health!
