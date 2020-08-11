Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The I Love Lucy Cookbook

The I Love Lucy Cookbook

Classic Recipes Inspired by the Iconic TV Show

by

Learn to feast like Lucy, Ricky, Fred, and Ethel and entertain in retro style with this collection of craveable classic recipes inspired by one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Recipes include:
  • Cuban dishes such as Ricky Ricardo’s Arroz con Pollo and Tropicana nightclub favorites
  • Chocolate treats and other sweet delicacies inspired by Kramer’s Kandy Kitchen
  • Mid-century Hollywood’s finest fare, from episodes set in the sunny film capital
  • Classic dishes from season three’s “The Diner”
  • “Pioneer Women” Fresh-Baked Bread (easy on the yeast!)
  • Classic cocktails to toast life’s big events — plus a recipe for Vitameatavegamin, so you can spoon your way to health!
The I Love Lucy Cookbook brings to scrumptious life food featured on the show, as well as tantalizing dishes inspired by classic episodes such as “Lucy’s Italian Movie,” “Job Switching,” and “Paris at Last.” Filled with photos and illustrations, the book is also an exuberant celebration of an era and unforgettable television moments.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

On Sale: January 5th 2021

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780762471799

Running Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews