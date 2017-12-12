You Are a Badass® Inspirational Posters
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

You Are a Badass® Inspirational Posters

12 Designs to Display

by

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762465217

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.49

ON SALE: March 5th 2019

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

PAGE COUNT: 24

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
Novelty book Cards ebook See All
Embrace your awesomeness and give yourself a motivational boost at home or in the office with these bold, ready-to-frame inspirational posters, the perfect everyday reminder that “you are a badass!”

Jen Sincero’s #1 New York Times bestselling You Are a Badass® has become a “classic” of the self-help genre, inspiring millions all over the world–including the snarkiest of skeptics–to embrace their awesomeness, give fear the heave-ho, and start kicking some serious ass. Now fans have another way to remind themselves to live an awesome life–with wall art! Hang these colorful, bold, mini-posters around the house or office to motivate and inspire yourself and those around you to live your most awesome life every day.

This book includes 12 ready-to-hang posters, all emblazoned with the inspiring quotes and advice from Sincero’s bestseller.

Meet The Author: Jen Sincero

Jen Sincero is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and success coach who has helped countless people transform their personal and professional lives via her newsletters, products, seminars, public appearances, and books. You can find out more about Jen and sign up for her newsletter at jensincero.com.

Discover More

Reader Reviews

What's Inside

Read More Read Less