The Three Beths

From New York Times bestselling writer Jeff Abbott, a psychologically intense and emotionally gripping new suspense novel about a daughter’s desperate search for her missing mother-one that may lead her closer to home than she ever anticipated.



My mom would never leave me.

This has been Mariah Dunning’s motto. Her compass. Her belief. So when she glimpses her mother–who’s been missing for the past year–on the other side of a crowded food court, Mariah’s conviction becomes stronger than ever. Or is she losing her mind?



An unlikely coincidence?

When Beth Dunning disappeared without a trace, suspicion for her murder-despite the lack of a body or any physical evidence-immediately fell upon Mariah’s father. Until Mariah stumbles upon two other recent disappearances from Lakehaven. And all three women had the same name: Beth.



Or a sinister connection?

Mariah would give anything to find out what happened to her mother, and clear her father’s name. But the truth may be more devastating than she could have imagined…



Jeff Abbott once again proves why he’s “one of the best thriller writers in the business” (Associated Press) with this twisty new novel.



“I could not tear myself away from Jeff Abbott’s mesmerizing, gripping, and claustrophobic novel. BLAME is the perfect blend of complex characters, plot twists galore, and great psychological suspense. Don’t miss it.”

— Harlan Coben, #1 New York Times bestselling author, on Blame



“Jeff Abbott is a remarkable writer and storyteller, and brings his skills to the realm of psychological suspense with this absolutely captivating book. Emotionally compelling, tense and packed with shocking plot twists, this book makes me have to use a word I hate: Unputdownable. I loved it.”

— Alison Gaylin, USA Today bestselling author, on Blame



“Blame is a masterful suspense novel, full of dread, lies, and deceptions. Abbott is one of our finest writers, and Blame takes his talents to new levels. Sinister and twisting, this is hands-down the best book you’ll read–and re-read–this year. Absolutely top-notch.”

— J.T. Ellison, New York Times bestselling author, on Blame