Never Ask Me

by

From New York Times bestselling author Jeff Abbott, a story of a family full of secrets. One conceals a long-hidden crime, one is trapped in a dangerous relationship. Another may be a murderer.
One seemingly perfect American family finds themselves targeted for destruction after the shocking murder of a family friend in the park behind their backyard. Early one morning, Danielle Roberts, who lives next door to the Pollitts and has for a decade been like family to them, is found dead just beyond their property line, throwing the the exclusive Winding Creek neighborhood of a wealthy Austin suburb into chaos.

The Pollitt family–dad Kyle, mom Iris, daughter Julia, and son Grant–are caught in a maelstrom of suspicion and intrigue. Ask your parents why they killed her, an anonymous email charges the son, Grant. No one can learn the truth now, thinks the father, Kyle. Never ask me what I’d do to protect my family, resolves the wife, Iris. I’ll do whatever it takes to protect him, vows Julia of her best friend, Danielle’s grieving teenage son, Ned, a boy in the midst of his own dangerous crisis, which may or may not have brought on his mother’s murder.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Psychological

On Sale: July 14th 2020

Price: $27 / $34 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538733158

Praise

PRAISE FOR JEFF ABBOTT:

"Abbott uses his skills as a master storyteller to convey a complicated and ambitious tale that seems straightforward but is full of twists and red herrings. He also keeps the story moving without falling into clichés or over-the-top revelations. The mystery works because of the terrific characters and the beautiful road map he unveils while navigating the reader through a complex landscape. Those who enjoy unpredictable stories can never go wrong diving into the world of Jeff Abbott."—The Washington Post
"Like a stage magician, Abbott often seems to be doing one thing when he's actually doing something else, and when we realize what he's been up to, we can't help but shake our heads in admiration."—Booklist
"Abbott is a master of misdirection."—Library Journal
