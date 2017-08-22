"As a woman who's struggled with infertility for over four years, I felt such a connection to Jamie and her story through reading this work of love. There's something crazy about this world of trying-to-conceive that no one tells you about: the friendships you make through sharing the mutually exhaustive trials and tribulations of infertility. I believe there's a reason for everything in my heart of hearts, and as I come off my second FET with no bump yet to show, I know there is a reason God brought me to Jamie to review this book-to remind me as she so eloquently put, 'God has a plan He's already stitched it together for you and it is masterful and, lucky for all of us, already complete.'
So, to my fellow #ttcsisters, if you're looking for a friend on this bumpy ride, I would definitely recommend cozying up with UNBOUND to laugh, cry, and seek that friend who gets you during this trying time. You are not alone, and Jamie will remind you of that!"
—Elizabeth Shaw, MS, RDN, CLT, Fertility Nutrition Expert, writer for Self and Fit Pregnancy, founder of BumpstoBaby.com, Co-Author Fertility Foods Cookbook