Jamie Sumner

JAMIE SUMNER is a writer for Parenting Special Needs Magazine as well as a regular contributor to Scary Mommy, Mom.me, Parent.co Magazine, Her View From Home Magazine, Tribe Magazine, Mamalode Magazine, and Complex Child Magazine. Her IVF journey has also been featured on Fox 17 News. She and her husband fought infertility for two years before seeking medical intervention. She has a son, Charlie, diagnosed with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome and cerebral palsy, and boy/girl twins, Jonas and Cora. She blogs regularly at http://www.mom-gene.com.
