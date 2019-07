JAMIE SUMNER is a writer foras well as a regular contributor to, and. Her IVF journey has also been featured on Fox 17 News. She and her husband fought infertility for two years before seeking medical intervention. She has a son, Charlie, diagnosed with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome and cerebral palsy, and boy/girl twins, Jonas and Cora. She blogs regularly at http://www.mom-gene.com