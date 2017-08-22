Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jamie Sumner
JAMIE SUMNER is a writer for Parenting Special Needs Magazine as well as a regular contributor to Scary Mommy, Mom.me, Parent.co Magazine, Her View From Home Magazine, Tribe Magazine, Mamalode Magazine, and Complex Child Magazine. Her IVF journey has also been featured on Fox 17 News. She and her husband fought infertility for two years before seeking medical intervention. She has a son, Charlie, diagnosed with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome and cerebral palsy, and boy/girl twins, Jonas and Cora. She blogs regularly at http://www.mom-gene.com.Read More
By the Author
Unbound
"Jamie Sumner's book is wonderful. The story she tells is so honest and encouraging and her writing is terrific. I love it and I am…