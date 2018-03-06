Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Eternity War: Exodus
Following Pariah comes Exodus, the second book in The Eternity War series – an explosive tale of elite marines, deep-space exploration and warring galactic empires.
Lieutenant Keira Jenkins and her Jackals may have survived confrontations with the Black Spiral terrorist network and a betrayal by one of their own. Yet their troubles are only just beginning.
With their starship badly damaged, they find themselves adrift in hostile territory. Somehow they must find a way to warn the Alliance before the Black Spiral unleashes a new war across the galaxy.
But first they must face the Alliance’s oldest enemy: the Asiatic Directorate. And the Directorate has a score to settle with Jenkins . . .
For more from Jamie Sawyer, check out:
The Eternity War
The Eternity War: Pariah
The Eternity War: Exodus
The Lazarus War
The Lazarus War: Artefact
The Lazarus War: Legion
The Lazarus War: Origins
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A gripping read that moves at warp speed."—Jack Campbell on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"Gripping, gritty and unsentimental - Sawyer shows us how perilous future war can be."—Michael Cobley, on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"A hostile race of alien biomechs somewhat in the mould of H. R. Giger aliens . . . terrorism, subterfuge and traitors . . . starships sporting particle beam weapons, railguns the size of skyscrapers, laser batteries, missiles . . . And then there are the uber-human super-soldiers clad in powered armour and wielding plasma weapons . . . Is that enough for you? . . . This, dear readers, is the good stuff. Recommended."—Neal Asher, author of the Agent Cormac novels, on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"A highly promising science fiction debut - a fun, gripping adventure story, with a mystery at its core that kept me turning the pages."—Gary Gibson on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"An adrenaline shot of rip-roaring military SF packed with cinematic action sequences and tightly drawn characters."—Stephen Deas on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"Hyper-speed entertainment from a new master of science fiction!"—William C. Dietz on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"This novel is fast-paced and stimulating, grabbing the reader at the beginning and never letting go."—Booklist on The Lazarus War: Artefact