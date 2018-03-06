Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Eternity War: Exodus

by

Following Pariah comes Exodus, the second book in The Eternity War series – an explosive tale of elite marines, deep-space exploration and warring galactic empires.

Lieutenant Keira Jenkins and her Jackals may have survived confrontations with the Black Spiral terrorist network and a betrayal by one of their own. Yet their troubles are only just beginning.

With their starship badly damaged, they find themselves adrift in hostile territory. Somehow they must find a way to warn the Alliance before the Black Spiral unleashes a new war across the galaxy.

But first they must face the Alliance’s oldest enemy: the Asiatic Directorate. And the Directorate has a score to settle with Jenkins . . .

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 528

ISBN-13: 9780316411158

Reader Reviews

Praise

"A gripping read that moves at warp speed."—Jack Campbell on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"Gripping, gritty and unsentimental - Sawyer shows us how perilous future war can be."—Michael Cobley, on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"A hostile race of alien biomechs somewhat in the mould of H. R. Giger aliens . . . terrorism, subterfuge and traitors . . . starships sporting particle beam weapons, railguns the size of skyscrapers, laser batteries, missiles . . . And then there are the uber-human super-soldiers clad in powered armour and wielding plasma weapons . . . Is that enough for you? . . . This, dear readers, is the good stuff. Recommended."—Neal Asher, author of the Agent Cormac novels, on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"A highly promising science fiction debut - a fun, gripping adventure story, with a mystery at its core that kept me turning the pages."—Gary Gibson on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"An adrenaline shot of rip-roaring military SF packed with cinematic action sequences and tightly drawn characters."Stephen Deas on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"Hyper-speed entertainment from a new master of science fiction!"—William C. Dietz on The Lazarus War: Artefact
"This novel is fast-paced and stimulating, grabbing the reader at the beginning and never letting go."—Booklist on The Lazarus War: Artefact
The Eternity War