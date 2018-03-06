Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Eternity War: Exodus
Following Pariah comes Exodus, the second book in The Eternity War series – an explosive tale of elite marines, deep-space exploration and warring galactic empires.
Lieutenant Keira Jenkins and her Jackals may have survived confrontations with the Black Spiral terrorist network and a betrayal by one of their own. Yet their troubles are only just beginning.
With their starship badly damaged, they find themselves adrift in hostile territory. Somehow they must find a way to warn the Alliance before the Black Spiral unleashes a new war across the galaxy.
But first they must face the Alliance’s oldest enemy: the Asiatic Directorate. And the Directorate has a score to settle with Jenkins . . .
