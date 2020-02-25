Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Satchel Paige
Striking Out Jim Crow
Baseball Hall of Famer Leroy “Satchel” Paige (1906 – 1982) changed the face of the game in a career that spanned five decades. Much has been written about this larger-than-life pitcher, but when it comes to Paige, fact does not easily separate from fiction. He made a point of writing his own history . . . and then re-writing it. A tall, lanky fireballer, he was arguably the Negro League’s hardest thrower, most entertaining storyteller and greatest gate attraction. Now the Center for Cartoon Studies turns a graphic novelist’s eye to Paige’s story. Told from the point of view of a sharecropper, this compelling narrative follows Paige from game to game as he travels throughout the segregated South.
In stark prose and powerful graphics, author and artist share the story of a sports hero, role model, consummate showman, and era-defining American.
* "[T]his graphic novel . . . imparts as clear a picture of the aggressive style of black baseball as it does of the realities of life in the rural Deep South in Paige's barnstorming heyday."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "This visually powerful, suspenseful, even profound story makes an excellent choice for readers interested in baseball or in the history of race relations."—Booklist, starred review
* "Like Earhart herself, this book ought to soar exuberantly into the hearts of its readers."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "[B]rilliantly conceived and executed. . . . [R]arely is [this story] presented in such a breathtaking, original, and empathetic fashion."—Booklist, starred review
* "Bertozzi's illustrations are simply spectacular."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Porcellino creates a poetic alternation of words and silences that effectively draws the reader into Thoreau's point of view."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
