Unbelievably Boring Bart
Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781478995937

USD: $18  /  CAD: $23.5

ON SALE: September 18th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

There’s more than meets the eye in James Patterson’s newest illustrated middle grade novela book so fun kids will actually put down their games to read it!

Invisible creatures are attacking the school, and 12-year-old Bartholomew Bean is the only one who can stop them!

Okay, so maybe Bart is only a hero in the video game app he created. But if he reveals his identity as the genius behind the game, he’ll become the most popular kid in school! Or he could secretly use the game to get back at his bullies…

Press Button A: Reveal
Press Button B: Revenge

Which would you choose?

Praise for Unbelievably Boring Bart:
"Though Bart claims to be boring, frequent illustrations of the inventive ways Bart sees the world mark him as entertaining from the start... The bullying storylines play out with nuance... Wish fulfillment with surprising meat."—Kirkus
