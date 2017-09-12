Adam McArthur

Infantry Marine and Iraq veteran Maximilian Uriarte is the creator of the hit comic strip “Terminal Lance.” Uriarte enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2006 at the age of 19 and served for four years. During his first deployment to Iraq in 2007 he served as an MRAP turret gunner and dismount of India Company’s “Jump” platoon in the Zaidon region southeast of Fallujah. He deployed to Iraq again in 2009 as a billeted Combat Photographer and Combat Artist, then enrolling in California College of the Arts. He is the author of The Terminal Lance Ultimate Omnibus, White Donkey, and Battle Born.