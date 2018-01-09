Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Unbelievably Boring Bart

Unbelievably Boring Bart

by

With

Illustrated by

Invisible creatures are attacking the school, and a 12-year-old boy is the only one who can stop them in this fun, hilarious middle grade novel.

Okay, so maybe Bartholomew Bean is only a hero in the video game app he created. But if he reveals his identity as the genius behind the game, he’ll become the most popular kid in school! Or he could secretly use the game to get back at his bullies . . .

Press Button A: Reveal
Press Button B: Revenge

Which would you choose?
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: September 3rd 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9780316411554

Jimmy Patterson Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews