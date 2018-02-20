Triple Homicide

James Patterson’s greatest detectives are together for the first time! Read 3 electrifying thrillers featuring Alex Cross, Michael Bennett, and the Women’s Murder Club.



DETECTIVE CROSS: An Alex Cross Story

An anonymous caller has promised to set off deadly bombs in Washington, DC. A cruel hoax or the real deal? By the time Alex Cross and his wife, Bree Stone, uncover the chilling truth, it may already be too late…. (previously available in print, ebook, and audio)



THE MEDICAL EXAMINER: A Women’s Murder Club Story (with Maxine Paetro)

A woman checks into a hotel room and entertains a man who is not her husband. A shooter blows away the lover and wounds the millionairess, leaving her for dead. Is it the perfect case for the Women’s Murder Club–or just the most twisted? (previously available in print, ebook, and audio)



MANHUNT: A Michael Bennett Story (with James O. Born)

Someone attacked the Thanksgiving Day Parade directly in front of Michael Bennett and his family. The television news called it “holiday terror”–Michael Bennett calls it personal. The hunt is on…. (previously available in print, ebook, and audio)

