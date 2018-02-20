Triple Homicide

Detective Cross: An Alex Cross Story: An anonymous caller has promised to set off deadly bombs in Washington, DC. A cruel hoax or the real deal? By the time Alex Cross and his wife Bree uncover the chilling truth, it may already be too late . . .





The Medical Examiner: A Women’s Murder Club Story (with Maxine Paetro): A woman checks into a hotel room and entertains a man who is not her husband. A shooter blows away the lover and wounds the millionairess, leaving her for dead. Is it the perfect case for the Women’s Murder Club — or just the most twisted?





Manhunt: A Michael Bennett Story (with James O. Born): Someone attacked the Thanksgiving Day Parade right in front of Michael Bennett and his family. The news called it “holiday terror” — Michael Bennett calls it personal. The hunt is on . . .