Triple Homicide
Triple Homicide

From the case files of Alex Cross, Michael Bennett, and the Women's Murder Club

by James Patterson

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538714713

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $23.49

ON SALE: July 17th 2018

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 528

Alex Cross faces a D. C. bomb threat, the Women’s Murder Club investigates a millionaire’s death, and Michael Bennett hunts down a Thanksgiving Parade attacker in this collection of detective novels.

Detective Cross: An Alex Cross Story: An anonymous caller has promised to set off deadly bombs in Washington, DC. A cruel hoax or the real deal? By the time Alex Cross and his wife Bree uncover the chilling truth, it may already be too late . . .

The Medical Examiner: A Women’s Murder Club Story (with Maxine Paetro): A woman checks into a hotel room and entertains a man who is not her husband. A shooter blows away the lover and wounds the millionairess, leaving her for dead. Is it the perfect case for the Women’s Murder Club — or just the most twisted?

Manhunt: A Michael Bennett Story (with James O. Born): Someone attacked the Thanksgiving Day Parade right in front of Michael Bennett and his family. The news called it “holiday terror” — Michael Bennett calls it personal. The hunt is on . . .

