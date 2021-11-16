Three Women Disappear
by James Patterson

by Shan Serafin

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781668610527

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: July 26th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

A man is dead and the three possible witnesses are missing as one detective watches his personal connections to the crime grow stronger and stronger while the case develops in this twisted mystery.

Sarah, his personal chef

Anna, his wife

Serena, his maid

Accountant Anthony Costello has a talent for manipulating both numbers and people, turning losses into profits, enemies into allies—and vice versa. When Costello is found murdered in his own home, three suspects had motive. All three had access to his home. And all three women are missing. Are they in the wind—or in the grave?

Eyes are on Detective Sean Walsh, whose personal connection to the case is stronger than leads to solve it. Neither the powerful bankroll behind Costello nor Walsh's vengeful superior officer can budge the investigation, yet as Walsh continues to dig, he uncovers even more reasons the women have to stay hidden—from the law, and from each other.

