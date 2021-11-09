Three Women Disappear
Three Women Disappear

by James Patterson

by Shan Serafin

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538750087

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: July 26th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 480

Sarah, his personal chef. Anna, his wife. Serena, his maid. All three had access to a murder victim’s home. And all three women are missing. 

Eyes are on Detective Sean Walsh, whose personal connection to the case is stronger than the leads to solve it. Neither the powerful bankroll behind the deceased, Anthony Costello, nor Walsh's vengeful superior officer can budge the investigation. Yet as Walsh continues to dig, he uncovers even more reasons the women have to stay hidden — from the law, and from each other.

