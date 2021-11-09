Three Women Disappear

Sarah, his personal chef. Anna, his wife. Serena, his maid. All three had access to a murder victim’s home. And all three women are missing.



Eyes are on Detective Sean Walsh, whose personal connection to the case is stronger than the leads to solve it. Neither the powerful bankroll behind the deceased, Anthony Costello, nor Walsh's vengeful superior officer can budge the investigation. Yet as Walsh continues to dig, he uncovers even more reasons the women have to stay hidden — from the law, and from each other.